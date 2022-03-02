Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

