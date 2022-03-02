Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.75. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 178,235 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
