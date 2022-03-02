Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.75. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 178,235 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

