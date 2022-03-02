O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.55% of O-I Glass worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,366 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 298,007 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 88,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 239.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 592,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

