Oatly Group (OTLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.25. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 6.00 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 2,641.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 18.96.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

