Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 10.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.76. Offerpad has a twelve month low of 2.96 and a twelve month high of 20.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

