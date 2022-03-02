OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Cesar A. Ortiz Sells 2,523 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 352,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. State Street Corp raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

