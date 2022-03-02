OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Cesar A. Ortiz Sells 2,523 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 352,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. State Street Corp raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.