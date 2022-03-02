OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David L. Hauser Acquires 1,000 Shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. 1,478,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,562. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,425,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,702,000 after acquiring an additional 54,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

