Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) to announce $514.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.80 million to $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $515.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

