Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.11% of Olympic Steel worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $299.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

