Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) & Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Financial Review

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 163.95 -$67.47 million ($2.47) -3.11 Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 164.44 -$25.16 million ($1.24) -1.47

Onconova Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals -572.12% -86.10% -61.91% Onconova Therapeutics -8,294.27% -59.78% -43.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 311.99%. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 449.45%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

