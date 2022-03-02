Open Governance Token (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36,549.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $206,606.09 and approximately $36,549.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00034993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00105235 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

