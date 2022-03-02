Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.79. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 13,406 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

