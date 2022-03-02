Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 427,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 569,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,051. The stock has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

