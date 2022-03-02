Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 654,366 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oragenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 512,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics in the second quarter worth $178,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oragenics in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 212.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

