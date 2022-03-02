Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.44. Approximately 47,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 115,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ODV. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.