Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 22.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 44.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,546,000 after acquiring an additional 572,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

