Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81. 12,767 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

