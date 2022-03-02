Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth $367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000.

