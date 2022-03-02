Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,891 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTMC opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73.

