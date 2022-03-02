Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,866,476 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of $94.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

