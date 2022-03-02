Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.90. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 30,700 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$44.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

