Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.90. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 30,700 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$44.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91.
About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)
Featured Stories
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.