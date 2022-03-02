Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $514,384.42 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00.

PARR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 479,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

