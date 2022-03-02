Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 59.2% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $705,140.81 and $148,150.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

