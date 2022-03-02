Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.66. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 70,971 shares changing hands.

PCYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park City Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Park City Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

