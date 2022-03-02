Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.93% of Park-Ohio worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -384.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKOH. B. Riley lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

