Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.78. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 3,190 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTNR. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

