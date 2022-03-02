Patientory Market Capitalization Tops $494,707.94 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $494,707.94 and approximately $66.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00035016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00105375 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.