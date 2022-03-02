Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insider Sells $940,225.70 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. 7,661,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.80.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -2.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 74,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

