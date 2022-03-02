Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,387 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.80.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.