PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $29.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.82 billion to $29.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.11 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.14.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

