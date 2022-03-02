PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider James Barham Buys 33,685 Shares

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham acquired 33,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £19,874.15 ($26,665.97).
Shares of PCIP opened at GBX 57 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.49.
