PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider James Barham Buys 33,685 Shares

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham acquired 33,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £19,874.15 ($26,665.97).

Shares of PCIP opened at GBX 57 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.49.

About PCI-PAL (Get Rating)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

