Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Peak Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:TNT – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.09. 747,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 242,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12.
About Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT)
