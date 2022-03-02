Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of PEGA opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,931 shares of company stock worth $203,575 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

