Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 26,662 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $61,855.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

PFMT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 269,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of -0.73.

PFMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 507.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 110.9% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 334,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

