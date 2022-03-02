Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($275.28) to €256.00 ($287.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($261.80) to €243.00 ($273.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €200.00 ($224.72) to €215.00 ($241.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

