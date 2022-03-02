Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perpetua Resources.
A number of research firms recently commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Perpetua Resources stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.42.
About Perpetua Resources
Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.
