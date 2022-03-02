Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,658 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 250,450 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 24.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

