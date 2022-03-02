Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073,941. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

