PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Sells $106,950.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PGTI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 452,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $15,306,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

