Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HPP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.63%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $401,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.