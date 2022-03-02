Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

