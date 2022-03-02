Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,789,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Pitney Bowes worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $1,574,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 78.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $858.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.51 and a beta of 2.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,998.00%.

Pitney Bowes Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.