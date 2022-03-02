Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.55. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 19,109 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

