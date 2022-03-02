PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 242.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,789 shares during the last quarter.

PMVP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

PMVP stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.56. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

