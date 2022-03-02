Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.90

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $18.19. Points International shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 3,552 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Points International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Points International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $270.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.