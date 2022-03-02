Points International (PCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Points International to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCOM opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.02 million, a PE ratio of -100.39 and a beta of 1.49. Points International has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

