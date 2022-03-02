Points International (PTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

TSE PTS opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.69 million and a P/E ratio of -95.44. Points International has a 12-month low of C$17.78 and a 12-month high of C$24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.36.

PTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Points International in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Points International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

