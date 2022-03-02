Polker Tops 1-Day Volume of $868,904.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Polker has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $868,904.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polker has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.95 or 0.06732461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,990.95 or 0.99923310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

