PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

PYPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.72.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

