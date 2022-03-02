PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 954.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.