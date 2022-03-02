PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
